Day 29: Popsicle by artsygang
347 / 365

Day 29: Popsicle

These set titles are so random! Decided to see what I could do in just 5 minutes and this is it. One melted ice lolly or popsicle.

Last one tomorrow and I need to paint a baked alaska.....wish me luck!!

Casablanca x
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
95% complete

Photo Details

