Previous
347 / 365
Day 29: Popsicle
These set titles are so random! Decided to see what I could do in just 5 minutes and this is it. One melted ice lolly or popsicle.
Last one tomorrow and I need to paint a baked alaska.....wish me luck!!
Casablanca x
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
589
photos
44
followers
10
following
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th September 2023 1:51pm
Tags
casa-art
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
September 29th, 2023
