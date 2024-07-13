Previous
Month View by artsygang
357 / 365

Month View

Been fun, trying to think outside the box, doing little images a day. Sometimes I copied from online images, many times I wish I had copied from the screen!!

I don't think I've improved as a painting, I don't think I've developed a recognisable style, I do think I need to be less tentative with applying paints.

My favourites are the ballet shoes on the 3rd and the one for Fibre on the 16th

Thank you all who encourages commented and laughed at my thinking.

Paints are packed away for now
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
98% complete

