Month View

Been fun, trying to think outside the box, doing little images a day. Sometimes I copied from online images, many times I wish I had copied from the screen!!



I don't think I've improved as a painting, I don't think I've developed a recognisable style, I do think I need to be less tentative with applying paints.



My favourites are the ballet shoes on the 3rd and the one for Fibre on the 16th



Thank you all who encourages commented and laughed at my thinking.



Paints are packed away for now