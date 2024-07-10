Sign up
Previous
354 / 365
The Next Eight
My style seems to be very pale paints!
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
1
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
598
photos
43
followers
10
following
96% complete
View this month »
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
Latest from all albums
349
350
34
351
352
203
353
354
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
17th July 2024 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
Susan Wakely
ace
They are looking so good. Must to mine.
July 17th, 2024
