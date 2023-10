Day 30: Baked Alaska

Final topic was Baked Alaska. Found that a tad difficult, but here it is. 30 days of the Doodlewash subjects through September. Phew!



Thanks for cheering me on. Slightly late posting as I was at a Memorial Service yesterday and my parents for their wedding anniversary. But we made it. Now on to October....may dabble with Bob Ross tutorials.



Casablanca x