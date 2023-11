Tree

Just realised that there has been little activity from the artsygang so here is my offering.

This is done in Acrylics and 24x18 inches.

I did a slightly larger one and it ended up on the wall in my Stepsons flat!!

I primed the canvas with home made Gesso anyone would think that I knew what I was doing.

This is waiting to be hung on the spare bedroom wall.

Sue 🐠