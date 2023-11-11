Previous
Wreath by artsygang
Wreath

I followed a de Winton tutorial that popped up on my phone. Unusual for me I watched it through first, then picked up my brushes to watch, do, pause, rewind and mutter.

Ellen you said you wanted to see the work in full, so here it be.
Casablanca ace
Lovely one
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So pleased to see this on the Artsygang calendar especially today. Lest we Forget.
November 11th, 2023  
