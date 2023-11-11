Sign up
350 / 365
Wreath
I followed a de Winton tutorial that popped up on my phone. Unusual for me I watched it through first, then picked up my brushes to watch, do, pause, rewind and mutter.
Ellen you said you wanted to see the work in full, so here it be.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
2
1
Lovely one
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So pleased to see this on the Artsygang calendar especially today. Lest we Forget.
November 11th, 2023
