Previous
351 / 365
need to practice more
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Not picked up my paints for nearly a year, since the last watercolour a day challenge
Very very out of practice, wasted loads of paper but had a relaxing time doing so.
Looking forward to this year's prompts ( I think?)
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
4
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
594
photos
41
followers
10
following
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
345
346
347
348
349
350
34
351
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
24th June 2024 12:16pm
Privacy
Public
jrart
Julie Duncan
ace
At least you picked up your brush and used it! That's the biggest hurdle. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised at how quickly it all comes back! :)
June 24th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@juliedduncan
I'm not so sure Julie!!! But it's relaxing once I stop angrily scrubbing it out!!
June 24th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Ha ha ha! I can so relate! Keep up the good work! :)
June 24th, 2024
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I applaud you for your efforts. I haven’t even tried yet. I think your results in this one are magnificent.
June 24th, 2024
