need to practice more by artsygang
351 / 365

need to practice more

@30pics4jackiesdiamond Not picked up my paints for nearly a year, since the last watercolour a day challenge

Very very out of practice, wasted loads of paper but had a relaxing time doing so.

Looking forward to this year's prompts ( I think?)
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
Julie Duncan ace
At least you picked up your brush and used it! That's the biggest hurdle. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised at how quickly it all comes back! :)
June 24th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@juliedduncan I'm not so sure Julie!!! But it's relaxing once I stop angrily scrubbing it out!!
June 24th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Ha ha ha! I can so relate! Keep up the good work! :)
June 24th, 2024  
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I applaud you for your efforts. I haven’t even tried yet. I think your results in this one are magnificent.
June 24th, 2024  
