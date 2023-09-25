Previous
Day 25: Stars by artsygang
343 / 365

Day 25: Stars

This one felt like fun to do. Used masking fluid for the star shapes before doing the watercolour wash with several different blues.

Casablanca x
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great effect with the little hint of yellow and pink.
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise