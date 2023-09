Day 24: Sunflower

Picked this from the day I mistakenly used last year's list because today's topic was "Mousedeer" and though I have looked that up, I can't see an image good enough to give me a good idea of what this sweet almost extinct creature looks like. Struggled with this one. Touch it too much and it all goes awry, not enough and you don't get a blend properly. But it is what it is! Day 24 done.



