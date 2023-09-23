Previous
Day 23: Fairy Bread by artsygang
Day 23: Fairy Bread

Had to google this as I had absolutely no idea what it was! Apparently it is round hundreds and thousands sugar wotsits on slices of bread. Who knew? LOL

Casablanca x
ace
katy ace
@casablanca what a perfect depiction of it! You did a remarkable job of getting all those little candy dots on there. Totally impressed by this one.
September 23rd, 2023  
