Previous
Next
Winter Calm by artsygang
199 / 365

Winter Calm

Inspired by Laura's beautiful minimal landscape https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2023-03-06#comment-34664505 I responded to Sue's suggestion to sketch it.

Watercolour blues and yellows and non waterproof ink pens and paper from my Christmas gift.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🖌ArtsyGang ace
@ljmanning Laura I used your beautiful landscape @30pics4jackiesdiamond
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise