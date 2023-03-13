Sign up
199 / 365
Winter Calm
Inspired by Laura's beautiful minimal landscape
https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2023-03-06#comment-34664505
I responded to Sue's suggestion to sketch it.
Watercolour blues and yellows and non waterproof ink pens and paper from my Christmas gift.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
Photo Details
Tags
jrart
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@ljmanning
Laura I used your beautiful landscape
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
March 13th, 2023
