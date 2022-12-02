Previous
Anyone in for the watercolour advent by artsygang
Anyone in for the watercolour advent

with Harriet de Winton ?
https://youtu.be/k48lTW9CyWU
@monikozi
2nd December 2022

@artsygang
@monikozi
@monikozi - yes I'm doing it too. I love the way you're looking to interwine your pictures - very creative.
December 2nd, 2022  
@serendypyty
@serendypyty Thank you! And I am happy that you're doing it as well! Maybe we share here the progress, occasionally. I just did the first two today and thought that I might blow the horn from the beginning.
I don't necessarily intend to intertwine all. I just started somewhere in the middle of the spread and intend to build towards the outside, as far as it goes.
December 2nd, 2022  
