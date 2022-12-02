Sign up
Anyone in for the watercolour advent
with Harriet de Winton ?
https://youtu.be/k48lTW9CyWU
@monikozi
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
December 2nd, 2022
Cazzi
ace
@monikozi
- yes I'm doing it too. I love the way you're looking to interwine your pictures - very creative.
December 2nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@serendypyty
Thank you! And I am happy that you're doing it as well! Maybe we share here the progress, occasionally. I just did the first two today and thought that I might blow the horn from the beginning.
I don't necessarily intend to intertwine all. I just started somewhere in the middle of the spread and intend to build towards the outside, as far as it goes.
December 2nd, 2022
