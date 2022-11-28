Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
193 / 365
Sketch on location
Today it was nice and sunny, so I went out and drew this on location.
https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-11-26
@monikozi
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
449
photos
43
followers
10
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Latest from all albums
248
188
249
189
190
191
192
193
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Paintings
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
28th November 2022 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
November 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close