Previous
Next
Sketch on location by artsygang
193 / 365

Sketch on location

Today it was nice and sunny, so I went out and drew this on location. https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-11-26
@monikozi
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise