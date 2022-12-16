Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
196 / 365
Advent progress
Update on the advent little paintings gathering
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtIVAD_h0mshdxUiBDkuqjax61cL7LTm_
@monikozi
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
452
photos
43
followers
10
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Paintings
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
16th December 2022 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
December 16th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@monikozi
Oh this is cute!
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close