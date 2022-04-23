Sign up
184 / 365
Acrylics on Black
Honestly, I tried not to put a boat with the light house!
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
Tags
jrart
JackieR
ace
@jacqbb
@wakelys
@casablanca
@summerfield
@grammyn
@serendypyty
@theredcamera
@monikozi
@salza
April 24th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 24th, 2022
