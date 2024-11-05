Previous
Smile by asspadtycoon
Smile

She just got caught eating out of my bird feeder.
5th November 2024

Steve Peyton

@asspadtycoon
Just a hack, trying to improve one day at a time. Splitting time between Sedona, Arizona, and Naples, Florida.
Photo Details

