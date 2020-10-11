Sign up
Photo 911
A shiny door in the woods
This shiny door in a stone block wall is kind of out in the woods at my local reservoir.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
10th October 2020 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
bike
,
stone
,
woods
,
outdoors
,
wall
,
cycling
,
mtb
