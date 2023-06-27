Sign up
Batmobile?
An unusual car from Sunday's exotic car show. I haven't figured out exactly what it is yet. The badge on the hood looks like a letter "A", but also looks like a drafter's compass.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Batfish
@batfish
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
25th June 2023 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
car
show
exotic
Batfish
I did some Googling, and it's an Apollo.
June 27th, 2023
