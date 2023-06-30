Previous
Next
Duckweed? by batfish
Photo 1119

Duckweed?

I think duckweed is smaller that this stuff. There's a whole lot of this at the reservoir.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Batfish

@batfish
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
No, you are right. This is not duckweed, duckweed is less than half an inch across, but it does multiply extremely fast and can cover any size of pond very quickly. We call it Canadian Pondweed / Duckweed so I guess that's where ours came from.
This looks like Water Chestnut , an invasive species in the USA. It originates from parts of Africa and Asia.
July 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise