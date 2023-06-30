Sign up
Photo 1119
Duckweed?
I think duckweed is smaller that this stuff. There's a whole lot of this at the reservoir.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Tags
water
,
outdoors
,
summer
,
lake
,
reservoir
Mark Prince
ace
No, you are right. This is not duckweed, duckweed is less than half an inch across, but it does multiply extremely fast and can cover any size of pond very quickly. We call it Canadian Pondweed / Duckweed so I guess that's where ours came from.
This looks like Water Chestnut , an invasive species in the USA. It originates from parts of Africa and Asia.
July 1st, 2023
