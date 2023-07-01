Previous
The Reservoir by batfish
The Reservoir

Another photo (this time a panorama stitched together from 4 photos) of my favorite bit of reservoir infrastructure. There's a thick carpet of some sort of aquatic plant all along the shore.
1st July 2023

Batfish

@batfish
