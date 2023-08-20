Previous
Mysterious doors out in the woods by batfish
Photo 1126

Mysterious doors out in the woods

I am a sucker for mysterious overgrown doors out in the woods. I never try to look in the windows or see if it's unlocked. I prefer the mystery of what might be inside to the most likely boring truth of what's actually in there.
Batfish

Casablanca ace
Oooh I like this......my imagination working on what could be in there.....
