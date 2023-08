Lego + Warhammer 40K?

Well, not really. Yes, there is a standard size Lego-style minifig under the 9 separate pieces of armor that bulk them up into a recognizable Space Marine shape, but they aren't Lego brand, and I'm pretty sure the Space Marine likeness isn't licensed either. Bought directly from China.



My background dioramas made for 7 inch action figures are positively cyclopean in size when populated with Lego minifig scale actors.