Still life 1
Joey came home for his birthday so of course we had to have cake. Tried out a new recipe, rich fudgey chocolate cake with mocha whipped cream.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1397
photos
19
followers
35
following
2
2020 and Beyond
iPhone 7
16th February 2020 8:01pm
Tags
for2020
