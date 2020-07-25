Previous
Visiting Maryland by beckyk365
195 / 365

Visiting Maryland

Finally got to see Ben and Julie’s new apartment they moved into back in February. Joey came too for the afternoon. We had a picnic in the gazebo in their apartment complex. So good to see everyone. ❤️
Photo Details

