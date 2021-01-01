Sign up
Tradition
No self-respecting Pennsylvanian would let New Year’s day go by without the traditional pork and sauerkraut. It’s for good luck and I think we all could use a little extra luck this year. Happy New Year’s to my 365 friends!
1st January 2021
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
