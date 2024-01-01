Sign up
1 / 365
Rusty Dorg
A New Year picture of my 14 Year old Rusty. He is just owning the bow tie.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
BeeJay
@beejay611
Hi my friends, I’m Belinda or BeeJay. I live on the East Coast of Australia and I enjoy photographing seascapes and portraits. When I photograph...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
1st January 2024 5:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
smile
dog
rusty
doggo
seniordog
dogmodel
