Previous
6 / 365
Nobbys Headland
Today needed to be a phone image as I had originally wanted to take the drone for a fly but it was just too windy.
This was taken at the end of the breakwater looking back towards Newcastle and Nobbys.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
BeeJay
@beejay611
Hi my friends, I'm Belinda or BeeJay. I live on the East Coast of Australia and I enjoy photographing seascapes and portraits.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th January 2024 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
phone
,
newcastle
,
phonephotography
