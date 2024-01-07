Previous
Nobbys Headland by beejay611
6 / 365

Nobbys Headland

Today needed to be a phone image as I had originally wanted to take the drone for a fly but it was just too windy.
This was taken at the end of the breakwater looking back towards Newcastle and Nobbys.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

BeeJay

@beejay611
Hi my friends, I’m Belinda or BeeJay. I live on the East Coast of Australia and I enjoy photographing seascapes and portraits. When I photograph...
Photo Details

