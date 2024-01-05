Previous
G is for ... by beejay611
G is for ...

I have been doing an alphabet challenge for a couple of months. This is my G, I try to include as many of the letter I am photographing . How many can you see.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

BeeJay

@beejay611
Hi my friends, I’m Belinda or BeeJay. I live on the East Coast of Australia and I enjoy photographing seascapes and portraits. When I photograph...
