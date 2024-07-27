Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Canada Day 29

We crossed the Roosevelt International Bridge this morning. Lubec, Maine to Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Canada for the 60th Anniversary celebration at the Roosevelt Campobello International Park.



Roosevelt Campobello International Park is a singular example of international cooperation - jointly administered, staffed, and funded by the peoples of Canada and the United States. Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt’s magnificent summer home is preserved here in a combination indoor museum and outdoor nature park on Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Canada.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun, perfect day for a celebration under a big tent at FDR’s summer cottage on the island . T and I were there for the 50th and I was there with my family, 60 years ago on the opening day. President Lyndon BJohnson was there for the opening. My great Aunt Abbie was a friend of Ed Muskie and he arranged for us to meet and shake hands with LBJ.



Today I chatted with Maine’s Senator Angus King( an Instagram friend of mine) and we heard speeches from Angus, Maine Governor, Janet Mills, Eleanor Roosevelt’s granddaughter, Anna, Canadian and American dignitaries, two Passamaquoddy chiefs and Sam Waterson, who narrates the new film in the visitors center. The RCMP pipers entertained and a delicious lunch was served. It was lovely. Eleanor and Franklin would have been proud.



All hands packed for the trip home