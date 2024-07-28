Machiasport, Maine & Home, Day 30

We left the old homestead on the hill early afternoon and arrived home 6 hours later. There was a 20 minute hold up at the Maine and New Hampshire border, too much traffic I guess for the toll booth lanes even the no cash lanes with EZpass. Other than that it was smooth sailing.



The cats were amazingly cooperative and ate their food with the light sedation medicine mixed in and didn't make a peep on the trip. They had a fabulous time in Maine, but, like us, happy to be home, but wishing we were still in Maine.



Low bush, wild blueberries are a famous Downeast Maine crop, along with potatoes in Northern Maine where I taught back in the early 70s. It's time to harvest the tiny, delicious berries and we were lucky to be able to buy some today.



Blueberries are best when they're wild in Maine! It is clear why Maine's blueberries are so popular—they have a more intense flavor than cultivated berries and are one of the best health foods you can eat. They are packed with fiber, minerals and antioxidants.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny, with weather that made it hard to leave Machiasport. It was sadder than usual, because our wonderful friends, neighbors who rent the twin 1840s Cape beside us have to move, their landlord is selling the house. It's only about 4 miles down the road, but we love them and it was wonderful having them so close.