Previous
Who says... by berelaxed
Photo 3448

Who says...

...Rocks have no personality?!

Scooped from a gorgeous stone beach on the beautiful Atlantic Canadian Island of Campobello, this is one rock loaded with personality.

For the Record,
This day came in hot and humid once again.

All hands uncomfortable outside in this heat
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise