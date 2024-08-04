Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3447
Fianna
Fianna was shocked by the wall of water outside the door. It seems like we never have gentle rain anymore, it’s always torrential. So many changes in the New England climate and none of them positive.
For the Record,
This day came in with hot and humid weather followed by early evening torrential rain and thunder.
All hands hoping for cooler weather.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3447
photos
79
followers
41
following
944% complete
View this month »
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2024 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
the
,
rain
,
fianna
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close