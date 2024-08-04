Previous
Fianna by berelaxed
Photo 3447

Fianna

Fianna was shocked by the wall of water outside the door. It seems like we never have gentle rain anymore, it’s always torrential. So many changes in the New England climate and none of them positive.

For the Record,
This day came in with hot and humid weather followed by early evening torrential rain and thunder.

All hands hoping for cooler weather.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise