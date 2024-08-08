Sign up
Previous
Photo 3451
There's nothing better...
...than a paw picked fresh pear. I saw the harvest from the ancient pear tree and his apparent joy with each and every bite.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with cool temps and humid air. Big rain drops on the way.
All hands glad it's Friday tomorrow.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
pear
,
easterngraysquirrel
