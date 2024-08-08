Previous
There's nothing better... by berelaxed
Photo 3451

There's nothing better...

...than a paw picked fresh pear. I saw the harvest from the ancient pear tree and his apparent joy with each and every bite.

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with cool temps and humid air. Big rain drops on the way.

All hands glad it's Friday tomorrow.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise