Catbird Splash

We absolutely love these birds and eagerly await them each spring. My brother and I contact each other when we get our first glimpses. They are incredible mimics, love raisins, grape jelly and recently, splashy baths in our big birdbath.



This day came in cool , but incredibly humid. Hurricane Debby will blow by tomorrow with rain and wind. It's alternating between sun and torrential rain showers today!



All hands happy it's Friday!!