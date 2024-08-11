Previous
Papa House Finch by berelaxed
Photo 3454

Papa House Finch

"Adult males are rosy red around the face and upper breast, with streaky brown back, belly and tail. In flight, the red rump is conspicuous. Adult females aren’t red; they are plain grayish-brown with thick, blurry streaks and an indistinctly marked face.


House Finches, particularly males, can look very different from one to another. This is largely due to differences in their diet rather than regional differences.


House Finches are gregarious birds that collect at feeders or perch high in nearby trees. When they’re not at feeders, they feed on the ground, on weed stalks, or in trees. They move fairly slowly and sit still as they shell seeds by crushing them with rapid bites. Flight is bouncy, like many finches."

allaboutbirds.org

For the Record,
This day came in with less humidity, but it was rather hot when we were weeding the garden.


All hands wishing the weekend lasted longer, and sorry the Paris Olympics are over.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Lovely
August 12th, 2024  
