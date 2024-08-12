Zabulon Skipper

This fellow has camped out on the allium in the garden all week. So tiny, a bit tattered, but it, or relatives have shown up every day recently.



We have had a gray fox out back this evening and two skunks, Fianna watched quietly as usual, through the glass storm door. As I was typing this she started to cry at the door. I went over, not knowing what animal I would see that excited her so much. It was a frog, and boy did she wish she could open that door so she could get it.





For the Record,

This day came in with dry air and lovely temps.



All hands loved the weather today.