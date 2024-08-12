Previous
Zabulon Skipper by berelaxed
Photo 3455

Zabulon Skipper

This fellow has camped out on the allium in the garden all week. So tiny, a bit tattered, but it, or relatives have shown up every day recently.

We have had a gray fox out back this evening and two skunks, Fianna watched quietly as usual, through the glass storm door. As I was typing this she started to cry at the door. I went over, not knowing what animal I would see that excited her so much. It was a frog, and boy did she wish she could open that door so she could get it.


For the Record,
This day came in with dry air and lovely temps.

All hands loved the weather today.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise