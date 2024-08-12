Zabulon Skipper

This fellow has camped out on the allium in the garden all week. So tiny, a bit tattered, but it, or relatives have shown up every day recently.
We have had a gray fox out back this evening and two skunks, Fianna watched quietly as usual, through the glass storm door. As I was typing this she started to cry at the door. I went over, not knowing what animal I would see that excited her so much. It was a frog, and boy did she wish she could open that door so she could get it.
For the Record,
This day came in with dry air and lovely temps.