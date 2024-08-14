Sign up
Previous
Photo 3457
Where are the Peanuts??!
Time to buy more I guess.
For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny.
All hands happy
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3457
photos
79
followers
41
following
947% complete
View this month »
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3
1
1
365
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
Junan Heath
ace
Super Cute!
August 15th, 2024
