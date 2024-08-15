Previous
Garden Club

We have an artistic assignment each month for our meetings. This month it was an arrangement in a picnic basket. Here's mine.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny, but we're in the middle of a huge downpour now!

All hands happy.
