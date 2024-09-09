Sign up
Previous
Photo 3483
Cat Power
All fingers and paws crossed!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny, a lovely September day. I bought some mums, but we need more!
All hands happy the humidity has finally lowered, but no rain in sight.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th September 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
voteblue
