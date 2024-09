September Garden Work

This was my second cart of weeds today with many more to go. We were in Maine for the month of July and the heat and Mr. Sun encouraged all the weeds to multiply and overrun the garden. We've been busy with other tasks and they continued to multiply. Today I made a dent, but only a dent. T tended to another area that was screaming to be noticed. Everything is so dry with no rain in sight.



For the Record,

This day came in with fabulous weather, warm, low humidity and lots of sun.



All hands tired