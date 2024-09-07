Sign up
Previous
Photo 3481
Too big for her Basket
The Trollwife was doing some mushroom foraging this afternoon. This specimen was too big for her basket!
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds.
All hands happy, we had an old friend stop by for lunch after her vacation on Cape Cod. It was wonderful to see her again.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
thetrollwife
Dorothy
ace
Precious.
September 8th, 2024
