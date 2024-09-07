Previous
Too big for her Basket by berelaxed
Too big for her Basket

The Trollwife was doing some mushroom foraging this afternoon. This specimen was too big for her basket!

This day came in with sun and clouds.

All hands happy, we had an old friend stop by for lunch after her vacation on Cape Cod. It was wonderful to see her again.
Betsey

Dorothy ace
Precious.
September 8th, 2024  
