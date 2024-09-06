Previous
Dozy Raven by berelaxed
Photo 3480

Dozy Raven

Cloud Dozer

upended
contented
a golden-eyed
cat naps
capsized,
floating
on a cloud
made of fleece

For the Record
This day came in cloudy and drab with more humidity.

All hands wishing for a gentle rainy night, it's so dry.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
They look so innocent like this.
September 6th, 2024  
