Fianna and Raven insisted... by berelaxed
Photo 3479

Fianna and Raven insisted...

- and we were more than happy to show our support!


For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny with a cool night forecast.

All hands happy tomorrow is Friday!
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
Count me in!
September 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Love it - Me and Two too!
September 5th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
love the sign
September 6th, 2024  
