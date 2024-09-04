Treetop Dining

Previous
Way up in the canopy of Maple and Shag Bark Hickory trees my 300mm lens and I watched this squirrel having his dinner aloft.

"Shagbark hickory nuts have been referred to as the "black truffle" of the nut world, a real delicacy. They taste great, like a mix of walnut and pecan. The only problem, and the reason they aren’t commercially harvested, is how difficult it is to get the meat out of the nut shell. Shagbark hickory nuts drop from the tree as a green orb the size of a golf ball. That orb is a thick husk. It often splits on impact or as it dries out. The nut is inside. Squirrels love them!"
For the Record,
This day came in with lovely weather, I hope it lasts, but some rain at night would be appreciated

All hands loving the weather.
