A Slink from Above by berelaxed
Photo 3477

A Slink from Above

Slink

what
more can
I say ?
our raven is
just a
perfect feline
specimen
in every
possible
way.

For the Record,
This day came in with perfect September weather, sunny, warm with low humidity.

All hands loving the weather.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
