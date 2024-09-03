Sign up
Previous
Photo 3477
A Slink from Above
Slink
what
more can
I say ?
our raven is
just a
perfect feline
specimen
in every
possible
way.
For the Record,
This day came in with perfect September weather, sunny, warm with low humidity.
All hands loving the weather.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
ravenmaxineage2
