Tulips - abstract

A tulip abstract , Just as I felt this morning - frazzled , confused , When I came home last night there was a message from the hospital on my answer phone - -asking why Gary had not attended for his vascular surgery yesterday ! I telephoned this morning saying we had not had any notification of this appointment ! Something peculiar is going on ! Just before Christmas - I had a telephone message saying to ignore the appointment Gary had for this surgery on the 26th Dec( Boxing day ! ) This letter never arrived but Gary received a cancellation letter for the surgery and saying a new date would be sent in due course . Gary never had a new appointment date !!! Fortunately I had kept all the correspondence so I could quote all this ! So now Gary has a new date in February for the surgery on his one leg ! These things cause frustration !