Previous
Next
Poppy seed heads by beryl
Photo 3943

Poppy seed heads

-- with a hint of Halloween !
Storm Babet is causing havoc - so much rain and flooding around the place . No umph for photography - so a little faffing around seeing that Halloween is not far away. ,
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Well done. Fav
October 20th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
It works well Beryl……perfect for Halloween.
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise