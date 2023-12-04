Sign up
Previous
Photo 3989
Wrapping paper
Short of time today. Been out to lunch with a couple of my friends . Then a spot of shopping and spotted these.
Dec23 words..wrapping paper.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5405
photos
126
followers
81
following
1092% complete
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
4th December 2023 3:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
xmas.
,
dec23words
,
wrapping-paper.
