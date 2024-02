An apple a day

FOR- Week 3- 13

Tried ,but very trying ! I do not know if this is what I should have achieved - or exactly what processes I went through to get there - I think tomorrow will be a traditional FOR - FEB 14th !

P.S - I like this BUT on reflection, I do not think I have achieved what I should have done !! - Aah well -- as I said - I TRIED!!