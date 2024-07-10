Previous
Periwinkle. by beryl
Photo 4212

Periwinkle.

A bit of faffing today , the little periwinkle looked a little lost against the yellow leaf bush in the garden.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
@beryl
Diana ace
Beautifully faffed and fabulous colours.
July 10th, 2024  
